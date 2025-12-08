Belgian Volunteer And AFU Soldier: Raising Funds In France Becoming Harder, But New STABNET In Preparation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ania Tatu, a Belgian marine in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with a Ukrinform correspondent in Paris.

"France is very supportive of Ukraine. But we also see, and these are objective figures, that this support has declined over the past six months. Everyone shouts 'Glory to Ukraine!', but then... However, I met volunteers whom I knew at the beginning of the war and who are still helping now. As for me personally and my brigade, there are many positive moments, help, and support. And the second STABNET, which we are so eagerly awaiting, will be here," says Ania.

According to her, they expect to receive the second such rescue station in January-February. The first STABNET has been saving lives on the front lines for a year now.

"And during this time, I calculated that we have saved about 6,000 lives there and performed about 500 amputations. These numbers change every day. Recently, there were 17 wounded in one day, three amputations - all of them went through this station. Of course, we have special stations in shelters, buried deep underground. These are entire mini-hospitals, equipped as much as possible. But the conditions there are not suitable for serious operations; it is impossible to ensure sterility. In addition, our 37th Brigade container saves not only our own, but everyone nearby. We also work with various battalions, with Azov and others. We regularly pick up fighters from different brigades," she says.

In addition, medics on the front line provide assistance to Russian prisoners who need it.

"We need them because they give us hope that Ukrainian soldiers will return. I can't give you any numbers. It depends on the situation. There were weeks when there were 19-20, sometimes two or three. We adhere to the Geneva Convention. But their main value is our exchange fund, because so many Ukrainians are waiting for their people to be released from captivity," Ania Tatu shared.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the parties agreed to activate the Istanbul agreements and release 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners