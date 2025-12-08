Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jaelen Nicole Myers

Jaelen Nicole Myers


2025-12-08 07:07:54
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Officer, TropWATER, James Cook University
Profile Articles Activity

Current position:
Research Officer, Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research (TropWATER) at James Cook University, Cairns, Australia

Degrees
PhD - James Cook University, Townsville, QLD, Australia
MSc - Auburn University, Alabama, USA
BSc - Eastern Illinois University, Illinois, USA

Fields of expertise
shark and ray biology/ecology
seagrass ecology
aquaculture
freshwater fish ecology

Experience
  • 2025–present Research Officer, TropWATER
  • 2020–2025 PhD Candidate, James Cook University
Education
  • 2025 James Cook University, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2019 Auburn University, Master of Science
  • 2017 Eastern Illinois University, Bachelor of Science

The Conversation

MENAFN08122025000199003603ID1110454790



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search