Jaelen Nicole Myers
- Research Officer, TropWATER, James Cook University
Current position:
Research Officer, Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research (TropWATER) at James Cook University, Cairns, Australia
Degrees
PhD - James Cook University, Townsville, QLD, Australia
MSc - Auburn University, Alabama, USA
BSc - Eastern Illinois University, Illinois, USA
Fields of expertise
shark and ray biology/ecology
seagrass ecology
aquaculture
freshwater fish ecology
Legal Disclaimer:
