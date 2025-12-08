Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Miriam Mccaleb

2025-12-08 07:07:47
  • Fellow in Public Health, University of Canterbury
I trained as an early childhood teacher in NZ in the good old days of community owned centres and action songs, graduating the same year as our curriculum, Te Whāriki (1994). I clawed my way to a BTchLn by doing part time papers when my firstborn was little. Then, disillusioned by the rise of corporate childcare, I defected to Health Sciences. Bit by bit did a PGDip in Health Science, and because I had questions that needed answering, I learned to be a researcher in my forties, completing my MHealSci (Dist) in 2020. Finally, I got to work on my PhD and published in 2024 - with zero amendments.

  • –present Fellow, Faculty of Health, University of Canterbury
  • 2024 University of Canterbury, PhD, Health Sciences

