Tempramed Announces Strategic Agreement With Maccabi Healthcare Services, A Leading HMO With Over 2.8 Million Patients

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) ("" or the ""), a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce a major commercial milestone as part of its broader global expansion strategy: its flagship products, the VIVI Cap and VIVI EPI, are now available through Maccabi Healthcare Services, Israel's second-largest health maintenance organization (HMO) serving over 2.8 million members.

This commercial rollout marks a significant inflection point for TempraMed as it enters the next phase of its growth, scaling its innovative temperature-control platform through strategic healthcare partnerships and distribution channels globally. The Company has already sold over 120,000 devices globally and is sold through Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, McKesson, Cardinal Health and Humana (Top 5 largest Medical Payor in the United States).

Designed to protect insulin and EpiPenTM pens from temperature extremes, the VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi use a unique and patented combination of deep vacuum insulator and phase-change materials to maintain a safe temperature range for "in use" injectables, without the need for batteries, refrigeration, or external power. This lightweight, reusable device empowers people with diabetes or others using injectables to live active, independent lives-whether at the beach, traveling, or during daily routines.

The agreement with Maccabi exemplifies TempraMed's strategy to build a global, category-defining brand in personal medication protection, with a particular focus on chronic conditions such as diabetes, weight management, anaphylaxis where consistent medication efficacy is essential for quality of life and long-term outcomes.

"This milestone is more than just a commercial agreement-it's a validation of our long-term vision and growth strategy," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "By partnering with an innovative leader like Maccabi, we're accelerating access to life-enhancing technology for millions who need it. Our vision is to lead the global standard for smart medication protection, and this partnership is an exciting step forward as we scale across markets and product categories."

"We are constantly working to identify and implement technologies that will improve the pharmaceutical service for patients," said Dorit Eppler, Director, Maccabi Pharm. "The implementation of TemperMed's solution is in line with the Maccabi Pharm's goal of providing practical and effective tools that give diabetic patients confidence and the ability to manage their medication in a safe and optimal manner."

TempraMed's pipeline includes expanded product formats for additional medication including GLP-1s and other biologics as well as blood transportation, and future digital models that integrate real-time tracking and personalized health data. With a clear path to meaningful revenue and cashflow positivity through institutional partnerships, growing consumer demand, and a differentiated IP-protected product line, TempraMed is positioned for significant growth in the rapidly expanding medtech and chronic care markets.

About Maccabi Healthcare Services

Maccabi Healthcare Services is one of Israel's leading health maintenance organizations (HMO) serving over 2.8 million members nationwide. Maccabi is recognized as one of the most influential institutions shaping Israel's health system. Maccabi provides its members with top-tier medical services, emphasizing holistic health, promoting preventive health and medicine, Maccabi offers comprehensive services through a robust network of clinics, specialists and pharmacies. For more information visit:

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







