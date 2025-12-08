Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Calls For Restraint After Thailand- Cambodia Clashes


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Brussels, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- The European Union expressed on Monday Brussels' concern over the "escalation in hostilities" between Cambodia and Thailand following the recent exchange of fire between the two sides.
In a statement, the EU spokesperson Anitta Hipper said the bloc calls on both countries to "exercise maximum restraint" and return to the Joint Declaration signed on 26 October, as well as its included confidence building measures.
She affirmed that the EU "stands ready to support" any steps agreed by both sides aimed at reducing tensions, including humanitarian de-mining operations. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

