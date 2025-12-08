403
Kuwait Reaffirms Its Commitment To Protect Marine Environment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait reaffirmed on Monday its commitment to fulfilling its legal and moral obligations to protect the marine environment and preserve its resources for future generations, in accordance with the principles of international law.
Kuwait's Second Secretary Abdulrahman Al-Ajmi made the remarks, before a session held at the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the agenda on Oceans and the Law of the Sea, at UN headquarters.
Al-Ajmi underscored the need to adhere to consensus approach when adopting UN resolutions, particularly those addressing a pivotal issue such as oceans.
The issue of oceans affects the vital interests of all member states without exception and requires mutual respect for each country's needs and national circumstances, he added.
Al-Ajmi referred to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, widely known as the "Constitution of the Oceans."
Kuwait acceded to this Convention on 2 May 1986 as part of its commitment to the principles of international law, the promotion of maritime security, and the protection of the marine environment, Al-Ajmi added.
In this context, he commended the outcomes of the statement issued by the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during the Third United Nations Conference on Oceans and the Atmosphere, held on 9 June 2025.
Al-Ajmi expressed Kuwait's appreciation for efforts made by Member States to reach the draft resolution entitled "Oceans and the Law of the Sea." He also referred to the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice regarding the obligations of states in addressing climate change.
Moreover, he highlighted Kuwait's environmental initiatives in the field of oceans through the adoption of comprehensive national programs to monitor marine water quality and reduce pollution, in cooperation with the relevant national authorities.
He also emphasized the importance of strengthening capacity building and the transfer of marine technology and called for continued support for international initiatives aimed at developing human capacities and promoting the exchange of expertise.
Al-Ajmi concluded Kuwait's statement by reaffirming the country's support for achieving Sustainable Development Goal No. 14, (Life Below Water), noting that protecting marine ecosystems require international cooperation and concrete measures to prevent further deterioration of the oceans. (end)
