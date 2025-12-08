MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Real Estate Trends for 2026 appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The global real estate market is facing a turning point. The year 2026 is not shaping up to be a surprise explosion, but rather a period of consolidation, profound digital transformation, and an unavoidable commitment to sustainability. Demand is becoming more selective, and new technologies are redefining both construction and investment.

Diego Soto, Marketing Manager at Grupo Ecoquintas, explains that“the real estate sector is not waiting for trends; it is building them. Looking ahead to 2026, the vision is clear: sustainability is no longer a cost, but the biggest driver of long-term value and profitability.”

“Companies that do not integrate energy efficiency and digitization into their operational DNA will inevitably fall behind. Investors and residents are demanding transparency, agility, and a real commitment to the future of the planet, and the only way to meet that demand is through a profound transformation of how we conceive, build, and manage real estate assets,” added Soto.

Trends

The first of these is sustainability. Buyers will prioritize properties or real estate that have sustainability as their core value from the outset. In the construction process, the home or apartment must be energy efficient. In terms of design, it must be integrated with nature and maximize outdoor spaces. Biophilic design is becoming established as a post-pandemic standard.

“At Grupo Ecoquintas, sustainability has been a fundamental pillar of the organization since its founding, with each project seeking to preserve green areas and promote construction practices that respect local biodiversity,” said Soto.

Technology is becoming a requirement for competitiveness, not just a simple advantage. The adoption of real estate technologies (PropTech) is accelerating throughout the value chain. This includes the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data for price prediction, asset management, and personalization. The buying, selling, and renting processes will be even more digitized, offering transparency and agility in all phases, from virtual visits to remote check-in.

On the other hand, renting will gain prominence over buying in certain segments, driving models such as Build-to-Rent, Coliving (shared spaces with services), and Temporary/Corporate Rentals. The new tenant is looking for a complete residential experience. In addition, spaces must be adapted to teleworking, so properties with flexible designs that allow for a combination of housing, home office, and coworking areas or amenities in the same development are highly valued.

Ecoquintas promotes this trend among its clients, pioneering it in the country by encouraging people to list their homes on platforms such as Airbnb, for digital nomads, green retirement, or as a second investment.

Finally, Soto points out that“2026 will be a year for players who know how to anticipate. The key to success will lie in adopting technology to be more efficient, building under the banner of sustainability, and responding to the demand for flexibility and experience that the new consumer demands. The sector is becoming more professional, more regulated, and focused on long-term value.”

