Bioprocessing Technology Market To Exceed US $50.23 Billion By 2029, With 14.6% CAGR: The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "What Is The Forecast For The Bioprocessing Technology Market From 2024 To 2029?The market size for bioprocessing technology has seen a swift expansion over the past years. The forecast indicates an increase from $25.1 billion in 2024 to $29.14 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. Factors like rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, growth in biotechnology and life sciences sectors, increased research and development investments, the broadening scope of the biopharmaceutical market, and emphasis on cost effectiveness and process improvement, have contributed to this noteworthy growth during the historical period.

The market size for bioprocessing technology is anticipated to hit rapid strides in growth over the upcoming years, expanding to $50.23 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This growth during the projected period can largely be credited to factors such as the expansion of biomanufacturing capacity, the advent of cutting-edge therapies, the rising relevance of single-use bioprocessing systems, an increase in the uptake of continuous bioprocessing, and strategic alliances and partnerships. The forecast period is also set to see major trends like personalized medicine and precision bioprocessing, regulatory compliance and quality assurance, global expansion of biopharmaceutical production, environmental sustainability and collaborations, and partnerships.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Bioprocessing Technology Market?

The rise in chronic diseases is forecasted to fuel the expansion of the bioprocessing technology market. Chronic diseases are enduring health conditions that last over a year and limit daily tasks or necessitate ongoing medical treatment, or both. The bioprocessing technologies engage in the creation of therapeutic proteins, polysaccharides, vaccines, and diagnostic necessities essential for the management of chronic ailments. Hence, the escalation in chronic diseases prevalence will bolster the advancement of the bioprocessing technology market. For example, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based United Nations agency, predicted in February 2024, that there would be a staggering 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, a 77% increase from the projected 20 million cases in 2022. As such, the rise in chronic diseases instances is expected to prompt the development of the bioprocessing technology market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Bioprocessing Technology Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Bioprocessing Technology Industry?

The progression in bioprocessing technology is emerging as a significant trend in the bioprocessing technology market. Leading organizations within the bioprocess technology market are channeling their focus on enhancing bioprocess technologies to retain their market standing. As an illustration, Univercells Technologies Inc., a biotechnology firm located in Belgium, in October 2022, introduced a novel scale-x technology, the scale-X cell collect module. This cutting-edge solution aims to simplify the inoculation phase for large-scale bioreactors by adopting automation and intensification concepts. The scale-X is structured to lessen aseptic risks and ensure high repeatability, while concurrently decreasing costs, operational time, and size.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Bioprocessing Technology Market Segments

The bioprocessing technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Biologics Safety Testing, Cell Culture, Cell Expansion, Cell Line Development, Flow Cytometry, Tangential Flow Filtration

2) By Application: Antibiotics, Biosimilars, Recombinant Proteins, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organization, Academic Research Institutes, Food and Feed Industry, Contract Research Organization

Subsegments:

1) By Biologics Safety Testing: Endotoxin Testing, Sterility Testing, Viral Safety Testing

2) By Cell Culture: Mammalian Cell Culture, Microbial Cell Culture, Insect Cell Culture

3) By Cell Expansion: Manual Cell Expansion, Automated Cell Expansion

4) By Cell Line Development: Hybridoma Technology, Recombinant Cell Line Development

5) By Flow Cytometry: Cell Sorting, Cell Analysis

6) By Tangential Flow Filtration: Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration

Which Regions Are Dominating The Bioprocessing Technology Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the market in Bioprocessing Technology. Its status of anticipated growth is included in the report. The areas examined in the bioprocessing technology market research encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

