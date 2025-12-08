HIP Video Promo Presents: Ron Brunk Premieres New Music Video 'Not Dead Yet' On Buzzmusic

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For Ron Brunk, music has always been a refuge-a space to work through the intricacies of the human experience, and an outlet to explore creative expression in infinite ways. When he writes a song, it's as if he's looking through a kaleidoscope, seeing every possible direction the song could take, and building his vision one element at a time. Methodical experimentation comes naturally, and inspiration often strikes at random. He shapes narratives drawn from real life but reimagined-a personal survey of the vast universe of humankind. Now, as he works toward releasing his whopping 38th album, he's assembling an eclectic collection of songs, both old and new. Some of the songs may be touching or profound reflections on the world, while others are simply designed to amuse. Brunk recently rescued a rambunctious crew of feral feline friends, and they have energized his heart, home, and music. This next chapter is all about having fun, raising the bar of absurdity, and creating a grab-bag of musical oddities so delightfully outlandish, they're impossible to resist.



Mortality is the anchor of human existence. No matter where a person comes from, who they are, or what they believe, everyone must confront the reality that time is finite. Eventually, every individual reaches the end of their road. As a survivor of several near-death experiences, health scares, and a long string of tumultuous turmoil, Brunk doesn't tiptoe around this fact of life. He could be gone tomorrow, or even today. Really, he“could go at any minute.” But he's“Not Dead Yet.” Romping over an infectious, swinging piano melody and shuffling snare beat, Brunk's vocals, layered with just a touch of distortion, are dripping with Brunky attitude. It's as if he's shouting his sentiments through a megaphone, the voice of someone who only knows how to keep hanging on when the going gets tough. Andi Jane's backing vocals sway and twirl in tandem with Brunk's, while a chorus of sassy, disembodied voices refracts each brutally honest statement. Everything culminates in an impressive siren-like wail-a bellow of angst seemingly released at last. Resilience distilled into the simplest of mottos-three words that tell the whole story-may sound a bit ridiculous. But that's exactly what makes it perfect.

In his visuals, Brunk is known for taking the status quo and inverting it. He often considers what would be typical-and then does the complete opposite. In the“Not Dead Yet” music video, he's poised at his“magic piano,” but he seems more interested in singing to himself than the viewer; his back is to the camera for the first 20 seconds. It's the first taste of the ridiculous, hilarious escape that only Ron Brunk could create, and it just gets more absurd from there. Of course, his feline companions round out the vibrant chorus, singing and swaying from atop the piano, continuing the heartwarming series of animated adventures woven throughout Brunk's latest visuals. He shouts into a real megaphone (yes, they still make those,) sports his usual collection of bad-ass sunglasses, and at several points the screen fades to black-suggesting that the angels may have finally come to take him away. But it's clear he's not going down without a fight. Each time, he springs back to life and carries on as if nothing ever happened. That's just who he is. Time and time again, he's struggled, but he's still kicking.

