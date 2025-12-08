A New Era, New Icons: Tiktok Honours Africa's Biggest Creators Of 2025

The TikTok ( ) community has spoken, and Africa has crowned its newest icons. The 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa lit up Johannesburg on 6 December, marking a powerful moment in the continent's rapidly evolving creator landscape. Under the bold theme “New Era, New Icons,” TikTok honoured the creators who are reshaping culture, storytelling, and digital influence across the region.

Guests were treated to an electrifying night of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable performances from top African talents, including Ciza, Lord Kez, Thuli P, DJ Fif_Laa and Thabsie. Popular creator and entertainer Bontle Modiselle-Moloi commanded the stage as host, bringing unstoppable energy to the awards, while Red Carpet presenters Keegan Gordon and Zayaan Noorani captured every moment of fashion and flair. South African favourite Mihlali Ndamase made a surprise appearance to present the Video of the year award, while famous sports athlete Akani Simbine presented the Sport Creator of the Year Award.

Supported by partner brands like NIVEA, inDrive, Coca-Cola, PEP and Dis-chem, the event highlighted the diversity of the region's creator landscape. Winners crowned hailed from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Tanzania, reflecting TikTok's commitment to elevating the voices shaping entertainment, education, and social impact across the continent.

Reflecting on the evening's festivities, Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok's Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa said, “Tonight's ceremony was a gathering of the trailblazers who have redefined what it means to be a creator in Africa. From Sokoto to Nairobi, and Accra to Pretoria, we honoured the creators who turned 60-second clips into cultural movements. We are honoured to celebrate them as they amplify their voices and take their stories from Africa to the world. ”

Audiences across Africa will get another chance to experience the glamour, performances, and emotional acceptance moments when the ceremony is rebroadcast exclusively on TikTok LIVE on 11 December at 20:00 SAST on the @ tiktok ( ) account.

And the 2025 Winners are:

Creator of the Year (Sponsored by NIVEA)

Winner: Raja'atu Muhammed Ibrahim @ diaryofanortherncook ( ) (Nigeria)

Taking the night's most prestigious title, @ diaryofanortherncook ( ) was recognised for her mastery of visual storytelling through food with the rich sounds of northern music. Based in Sokoto, the creator has captivated a global audience by documenting Northern Nigerian cuisine with that kind of cinematic flair that draws global attention to Nigerian food.

Storyteller of the Year (Sponsored by inDrive)

Winner: Brian Nwana @ briannwana ( ) (Nigeria)

Based in Abuja, @ briannwana ( ) claimed the Storyteller of the Year award through his food content. From street interviews to compelling personal narratives woven into his food adventures, Brian has a rare gift for capturing the human experience bite by bite. His content keeps audiences hooked from the first second to the last. His Guinness World Record ( ) for the most fast-food restaurants visited in 24 hours is just the latest example of his bold, inventive approach to content.

Speaking while receiving his award, Brian Nwana said,“Every single creator is a storyteller. We all tell stories that help drive the local communities, our cities, and our countries, and when we do that we change the perception that the world has about us”.

Video of the Year

Winner: Fanuel John Masamaki @ zerobrainer0 ( ) (Tanzania)

Tanzanian sports creator @ zerobrainer0 ( ) makes a triumphant return, winning Video of the Year after securing Sports Creator of the Year in 2024. He has become a continent-wide fan favourite thanks to his signature beige blazer and his unique, silent comedy spin on football moments.

I am truly grateful to my fans and the love I have received from Tanzanians. Thank you so much. This win was for all of us." Said John Masamaki while receiving his award.

Rising Star of the Year

Winner: @ tunero_animations ( ) (Kenya)

The future of African storytelling is animated. Celebrating the next generation of talent, the Rising Star award went to Nairobi-based @ tunero_animations ( ), who has carved out a niche with animated characters like Bob Kichwa Ngumu, whose clever, sarcastic and stubborn traits resonate with Kenyans and the world.

Runner-up: Esther Francis @ estherfrancisbackup ( ) (Nigeria), adds a creative and relatable flair to health information that empowers users on the platform with credible information.

Social Impact Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Dis-chem)

Winner: Dejoke Ogunbiyi @ noositiwantiwa_ ( ) (Nigeria)

Using the platform for good, @ Noositiwantiwa_ ( ) is driving conversations that matter. From Ibadan, she tackles social issues with grace and impact, mobilising her community for positive change.

Runner-up: Sinethemba Masinga @ ufarm_julia ( ) (South Africa) – A champion for agriculture and sustainability, proving that farming is the future.

Food Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Coca-Cola)

Winner: @ malumfoodie ( ) (South Africa)

Pretoria's self-taught cook, @ malumfoodie ( ) took home the trophy thanks to the flavour and fun his videos bring to the kitchen. His approachable recipes and charismatic delivery using South African street language called Spitori and native South African languages bring a fresh, entertaining twist to his recipes and meals.

“From my humble beginnings of Haamanskraal, to Soshanguve and to all of South Africa, now we are in Africa!”, says Malume Foodie, reflecting on the significance of the award.”

Runner-up: Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye @ chefabbys ( ) (Ghana) – Showcasing the best of Ghanaian cuisine to the world with style. She was recently named amongst Time Magazine's 2025 list of the 1000 most influential creators in the World

Sports Creator of the Year

Winner: John Maingi Mbugua @ zozasportscast ( ) (Kenya)

From Nairobi to the world, the @ zozasportscast ( ) team delivers football analysis with passion and precision. They represent a new wave of sports journalism, which is fan-led, authentic, and always on the ball.

“Winning isn't the finish line, it's fuel for the next chapter. Every piece of content, every discussion, every moment captured was driven by passion, and receiving this recognition means that passion is resonating far beyond my expectations.” Said John Mbugua as he received his award

Runner-up: Victor Ademola @ ademolavictortv ( ) (Nigeria) has kept the Super Eagles and global football conversation alive with energetic commentary.

Entertainment Creator of the Year (Sponsored by PEP)

Winner: Belove Olocha @ beloveolocha ( ) (Nigeria)

A dominant force in content creation, Lagos-based @ beloveolocha ( ) was awarded for her consistent ability to entertain and engage audiences with relatable movie content. She also stands out for incorporating her love for movies, sharing film moments and recommendations that resonate with her community.

Runner-up: Jabulani Macdonald @ jabu_macdonald ( ) (South Africa) is a staple of South Africa's entertainment scene, known for his quick wit and engaging presence.

Education Creator of the Year

Winner: Izzi Boye @ izziboye ( ) (Nigeria)

Making tech accessible to the masses, @ izziboye ( ) is the go-to guy for gadget reviews, hacks, and digital tips. He proves that TikTok is a powerful classroom for the digital age.

Runner-up: @ michelle_expert ( ) (South Africa) empowers her audience with expert advice and actionable insights from career development and financial literacy to personal growth and everyday decision-making.

Artist of the Year

Winner: Crown Uzama @ theycallmeshallipopipp ( ) (Nigeria)

2025 was the year of the "Plutomania". Shallipopi ( ), popularly referred to as "Pluto Presido” by his fans,“plutomanians”, dominated the soundwaves and the platform, with tracks that sparked viral challenges and became the soundtrack of the year across the continent.

The platform has also played a significant role in spreading culture through music in 2025.“Thank you, TikTok, for supporting all upcoming artists and giving them a spotlight to shine.“said 2025 Artist of the Year and“Laho” hit-maker, Shallipopi ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TikTok.

Additional Images:

About TikTok Awards:

The TikTok Awards are our annual celebration of the most impactful and inspiring creators across Sub-Saharan Africa. This year's event will highlight the extraordinary ways our creators have engaged, inspired, and connected communities on and off TikTok.

About inDrive:

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 360 million times, and has been named the second most downloaded mobility app for the third consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 982 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of its impact programs.

For more information visit

About Coca-Cola:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

Learn more at and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About PEP:

PEP is the largest single retail brand in Southern Africa, with over 2,700 stores. Providing families with clothing, footwear, home, cellular and financial services at the lowest prices.

For more information, please visit