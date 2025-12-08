Robinhood Moves Into Indonesia With Brokerage And Crypto Acquisitions

- Planned rollout includes U.S. equities, crypto access, and continued local brokerage service

- Indonesia's 36M+ investors make it a major market as Robinhood expands products and tokenization

Robinhood (NASDAQ: $HOOD) has outlined its plan to enter Indonesia through two targeted acquisitions that would position the U.S. trading platform inside one of Asia's active markets for equities and digital assets. The company disclosed that it has signed agreements to purchase local brokerage PT Buana Capital Sekuritas and crypto trading firm PT Pedagang Aset Kripto, marking its first effort to bring its multi-asset model to Southeast Asia's largest economy.

According to Robinhood, both acquisitions remain based on standard conditions, including clearance from the Indonesian Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan, OJK). The company expects the transactions to close in the first half of 2026. Until approvals are finalized, the two Indonesian firms will continue operating under their existing structures, while integration plans advance behind the scenes.

Following the completion of the Buana Capital acquisition, Robinhood stated it will maintain support for the brokerage's current client base and continue offering Indonesia-focused financial products. Over time, the company intends to add its own trading suite, which includes access to U.S. equities and a range of digital-asset instruments. Pieter Tanuri, the majority owner of both Indonesian entities, will remain involved in the transition as a strategic advisor.

Expansion Plans Follow a Broader Product Push

The entry into Indonesia follows a year in which Robinhood expanded several parts of its product lineup. The company joined the S&P 500 index in September and introduced prediction markets earlier in the year. In November, it acquired MIAXdx, a step aimed at reducing reliance on external providers for event-based trading contracts.

The platform also advanced its tokenization initiatives. Robinhood leadership described tokenized securities as a key development in market infrastructure and outlined plans to allow customers to use tokenized stocks as collateral for crypto-backed borrowing.

Indonesia's Market Offers Scale for Multi-Asset Access

With more than 19 million capital-market participants and 17 million crypto investors, Indonesia sits among the region's highest-volume trading hubs. Robinhood's Asia leadership stated that the market's growth rate provides a foundation for expanding the company's services once regulatory approvals are obtained.

The firm reiterated that its objective is to connect Indonesian users to domestic financial products while enabling access to U.S. and digital-asset markets through a regulated structure.