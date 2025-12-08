LG Lays Foundation For 350 Smart Homes for Disaster-Hit

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of new houses for families affected by recent natural calamities and unprovoked Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor in Jammu district.

A total of 350 three-bedroom pre-fabricated Smart Houses will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore. The project is being fully funded by the High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), an NGO, without any expenditure from the government treasury.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to HRDS India for supporting the affected families. He said the new homes are designed to be efficient, resilient, modern, and technologically advanced, and will include essential facilities such as cowsheds. The construction is targeted for completion within six months.

Along with housing support, HRDS India will provide free life insurance coverage to all family members for the next 15 years, free annual health checkups, and maintenance of the houses for the first five years.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the administration's focus on upliftment of vulnerable sections. He said lakhs of poor have benefitted in the last five years and public infrastructure in backward regions has been significantly upgraded.

“Our constant effort is to develop Jammu, the sacred city of temples, into an inclusive urban centre. Concrete steps for all-round development have strengthened the dream of poverty alleviation, social justice, and equal opportunities for all,” he said.

Calling it a new era of accelerated economic development and social transformation, the Lieutenant Governor remarked that a massive scale of project completion in a short span has improved mobility and civic services while upgrading urban aesthetics.

He appreciated the coordination and prompt response of district administration, police, Army, CAPFs, disaster response agencies, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, civil society groups, and volunteers during rescue and relief efforts.

A total of 4,309 beneficiaries in Jammu district received assistance, and compensation amounting to Rs 8.22 crore has been disbursed. The next of kin of a civilian killed in Pakistani firing during Operation Sindoor has been provided ex-gratia relief and a government job.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with beneficiary families and reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of India and the UT administration to ensure complete rehabilitation.

Beneficiaries also include 23 families displaced by landslides in Rah Salyote village, who have been provided food and temporary accommodation for the past three months by district authorities.

