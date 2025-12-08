Indigio Crisis: Operations Partially Improve At Srinagar Airport

File photo of Srinagar Airport

Srinagar- Flight operations at Srinagar Airport witnessed partial improvement on Monday after several days of severe disruptions, though IndiGo's ongoing network issues continued to affect schedules, leading to multiple cancellations and delays.

Officials said that of 64 scheduled flights, including 32 arrivals and 32 departures, IndiGo operated 36 flights, of which 16 flights: eight arrivals and eight departures were cancelled, while two others faced delays.

“No other airline reported cancellations today and overall flight operations remained comparatively smoother,” an airport official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cancellations stem from crew shortages and revised DGCA safety duty-time directives, which have led to nationwide rescheduling by airlines, particularly IndiGo.

“Passengers are advised to confirm their flight status before travel to avoid inconvenience,” the airport official said.