Frances Myatt
- College Teaching Associate (Peterhouse), University of Cambridge
After a BA in Classics at Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, I received a scholarship to study at Harvard University for a year followed by a Leverhulme Studentship to fund an MPhil in Comparative Literature at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität, Munich. I have recently completed my PhD in Classics at the University of Cambridge, researching pregnancy and childbirth in the poetry of Ovid. In 2025 I worked as a stipendiary lecturer in Classics (Latin language and literature) at Trinity college, Oxford, and I am currently a College Teaching Associate at Peterhouse, Cambridge. In 2026 will be a fellow of the British School at Rome.Experience
- –present Stipendiary Lecturer in Classics, University of Oxford
- 2025 University of Cambridge, PhD in Classics
