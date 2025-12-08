Baku Military Court Hears Statements From Injured Civilians In War Crimes Case

MENAFN - AzerNews) The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism and financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on December 8.

According to Azernews, at an open court session of the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samedova), the accused was provided with a translator in the language he understands, namely Russian, as well as a state-appointed lawyer for his defense.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the court panel, prosecutors defending the state prosecution, translators, etc., to the victims and the legal heirs of the victims participating in the process for the first time, and also explained their rights and duties as provided by law.

Following this, the statements of the victims were heard.

Victim Nuran Gasimov stated in his testimony that he was injured in his leg as a result of the enemy's attack on our territories in Lachin. In response to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he also noted that others were injured during the incident.

Victim Alimukhtar Ibrahimov stated in his testimony that he was injured together with N. Gasimov, who had given testimony before him. In response to questions from state prosecutor Terane Mammadova, he noted that at that time, several other people were also injured.

Victim Panah Aliyev stated in his testimony that he was injured in the head as a result of the enemy provocation in Lachin. In response to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Department for the Defense of State Prosecution at the General Prosecutor's Office, he noted that several people suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees during the incident.

Victim Asgar Baylarov, answering questions from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, stated that he suffered a closed craniocerebral trauma as a result of the enemy provocation in Lachin.

Victim Ulvi Rahimov, answering questions from Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for special assignments, stated that he was injured in the arm as a result of the enemy attack in Lachin.

Victim Elvin Salimov, responding to questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, stated that he sustained injuries to his head and hand during the enemy's attack on our territories in Lachin.

Victim Samir Mammadov also stated that he was injured as a result of the enemy provocation in Lachin.

The court proceedings continued with the announcement of statements from other victims. A group of persons recognized as victims in the case sent applications to the court in previous sessions, stating that they could not attend the hearings for valid reasons and confirmed the statements they had given during the preliminary investigation. In previous court sessions, the parties did not object to the announcement of these statements in court.

During the announcement of documents, the accused Ruben Vardanyan submitted a motion. He stated that he wanted to familiarize himself with certain documents in the criminal case, including inquiries.

R. Vardanyan's defense lawyer, Emil Babishov, requested the court to grant the motion.

Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, responded to the motion, stating that the prosecution does not object to the accused or his defense lawyer familiarizing themselves with the specified documents.

Chairing the court, Z. Agayev stated regarding the motion that the defense could review these documents within this week and that the necessary conditions would be provided to them.

The next court session was scheduled for December 9.

It should be recalled that Ruben Vardanyan is accused under Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparation, initiation, and conduct of an aggressive war), 107 (deportation and forced transfer of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenarism), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of war), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29,120.2.1, 29,120.2.3, 29,120.2.4, 29,120.2.7, 29,120.2.11, 29,120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal organization), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, carrying, and transport of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosive substances and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation security), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of unauthorized armed formations or groups), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.