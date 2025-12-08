Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Slovakia Visit Gate Of Freedom Memorial In Bratislava

Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Slovakia Visit Gate Of Freedom Memorial In Bratislava


2025-12-08 03:11:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini visited the Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava on December 8.

First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Slovakia were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Peter Pellegrini laid wreaths at the memorial.

The memorial is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives while trying to escape from the former Czechoslovakia between 1948 and 1989.

MENAFN08122025000195011045ID1110454243



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search