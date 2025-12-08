Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Slovakia Visit Gate Of Freedom Memorial In Bratislava

The memorial is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives while trying to escape from the former Czechoslovakia between 1948 and 1989.

