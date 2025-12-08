Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Slovakia Visit Devin Castle In Bratislava

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini visited Devin Castle in Bratislava on December 8.

The President of Azerbaijan was provided with information about the ancient castle located at the confluence of the Morava and Danube rivers.

It was noted that Devin Castle, one of Slovakia's symbols, is included in the list of the country's national cultural monuments. The name Devin first appears in written sources in chronicles dating back to 864. The castle played an important role in the history of Great Moravia, which existed from 822 to 907. In the 13th century, Devin became a royal and border castle of the Hungarians. In 1809, Napoleon's army mined and destroyed the castle. In 1896, a monument was erected here to symbolize the castle's destruction. After World War I, the first caves were discovered in the mountain massif where the castle ruins are located. Archaeological research has been conducted in the area, with interruptions, for more than a century. For millennia, Devin Castle served as a settlement for ancient peoples and as a gathering place for merchants and warriors.