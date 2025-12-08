Russian Security Services Planning To Destabilize Ukraine Under Guise Of“Peaceful Protests” Ombudsman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Russia seeks to exploit people's pain and vulnerability: they plan to recruit primarily women on a material basis, including mothers of our servicemen - prisoners of war and/or those missing in action. The enemy expects that this will create the necessary emotional background, ensure media visibility, and provoke public resonance,” Lubinets noted.

He added that, according to Russia's plan, these events are intended to serve as a tool for destabilizing the internal political situation and pressuring Ukraine's military and political leadership - especially against the backdrop of active consultations between Ukraine and the United States regarding the conditions for ending the war.

“We must clearly understand: Russia will continue trying to strike at what is most sensitive - trust, unity, and the families of our defenders. That is why it is important to remain vigilant and not allow the enemy to use human tragedy as an instrument of information warfare against Ukraine,” Lubinets emphasized.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a man in Mykolaiv who, on Russian orders, was supposed to plant an improvised explosive device in a service vehicle used by Ukrainian defenders.