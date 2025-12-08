Coordination Headquarters Discusses Situation Near Pechenihy Reservoir No Grounds For Evacuation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reported this on its website, following a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters dedicated to the situation in the communities of the Kharkiv region located near the Pechenihy Reservoir.

"As of now, the situation is stable, and there are no grounds for any measures to evacuate the population. The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development and the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration continue planned work to improve coordination mechanisms between services to ensure coherent and effective operations on the ground," the report said.

All relevant services are working on the possibility of deploying additional transit centers in the Poltava, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr regions for temporary accommodation of people if necessary, as well as the potential increase of Ukrzaliznytsia train services to maintain stable logistics.

A special working group has been created under the ministry for rapid coordination.

As reported, on December 7, Russian forces struck the dam of the Pechenihy Reservoir in the Kharkiv region. According to the Kharkiv Region Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development, due to the strike on the dam, traffic on two territorial roads was temporarily closed: T-21-11 Chuhuiv – Pechenihy – Velykyi Burluk near the settlement of Pechenihy, and T-21-04 Kharkiv – Vovchansk – Chuhunivka checkpoint near the settlement of Staryi Saltiv.

Photo: Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine