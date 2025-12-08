Umerov On U.S. Negotiations: We Work To Obtain Full Information About Americans' Conversation In Moscow

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Umerov stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"We have worked for several days in the United States together with Andrii Hnatov with representatives of President Trump. I am grateful for the constructive work. The primary task of the Ukrainian team was to obtain from the American side complete information about their conversation in Moscow and all drafts of current proposals in order to discuss them in detail with the President of Ukraine," Umerov said.

He emphasized that now, together with all partners, everything must be done to achieve a dignified end to this war.

Umerov added that today he will provide Zelensky with full information about all aspects of the dialogue with the American side and all documents.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in London today with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

