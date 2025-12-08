Zelensky, Starmer, Merz And Macron Agree On Joint Position In Diplomatic Work With U.S.

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this on Telegram.

"We held a detailed discussion on our joint diplomatic work with the American side, aligned a shared position on the importance of security guarantees and reconstruction, and agreed on the next steps. We also held a separate discussion on further defense support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He also expressed gratitude to the leaders for their readiness to stand with the Ukrainian people and to assist on the path toward bringing peace closer.

"I am grateful to the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany – Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Merz – for organizing the meeting and for each of their personal contributions on the path toward achieving peace," he noted.

As reported, negotiations with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of France Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz took place today at the residence of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The main topic of the talks was the diplomatic efforts centered around the U.S. proposed peace plan and potential stumbling blocks. Security guarantees for Ukraine are among the priorities on today's agenda.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine