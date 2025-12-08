Organosheet Market Trends, Investment Opportunities, And Growth Analysis Through 2028 Top Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The organosheet market is expanding rapidly as industries seek lightweight, high-strength materials for automotive, aerospace, and sports applications. Growing adoption of thermoplastic composites and sustainability-driven innovations continue to fuel demand. With key players like Toray Industries, Teijin, BASF, SGL Carbon, and Covestro advancing product performance, the market is set for strong, long-term growth.

The organosheet market is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2023 to USD 1.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The main objective of this market research is to help the readers understand the structure of organosheet industry, market definition, overview, organosheet market trends and opportunities, investment strategy with forceful and reliable data.

The growth of the organosheet market is being driven by a number of factors, including increasing demand from aerospace applications, extensive use of composites in construction industry, high durability and fatigue resistance, and increasing demand for lightweight materials from automotive industry. The high processing and manufacturing cost of organosheets could hinder market growth. The high demand of organosheets from electric vehicles and cost reduction of carbon fiber composites has boosted the organosheet market.

Download PDF Brochure:

Carbon fiber type segment accounted for largest market share of organosheet market in 2022.

Carbon fiber organosheets were restricted to high-end applications such as aerospace & defense due to their high cost. However, over the years, their cost has drastically reduced due to the advent of new technologies and the reduced cycle time for processing. This cost reduction has increased the customer base of carbon fiber products. Carbon fiber organosheets offer high tensile strength, high stiffness, low weight, high chemical resistance, low thermal expansion, and high temperature tolerance. These properties open vast opportunities for carbon fiber prepregs in various applications such as wind energy, automotive, industrial engineering, and high-performance sports equipment.

Transportation segment is expected to registered highest CAGR during forecasted period

According to the US Department of Energy, vehicle weight significantly reduces fuel consumption. Weight reduction by 10% can improve fuel economy by 6–8%. For instance, in the automotive industry, UDMAX GPP 45–70 tape helps OEMs and designers reduce part weight to decrease fuel consumption and emissions to comply with current and upcoming regulatory requirements. The thermoplastic composite door achieved a lower carbon and energy footprint than the other materials. Organosheets can be used in sidewalls, floor, and roof panels, replacing steel, wood, or thermosets for lighter weight, toughness, and durability in light commercial vehicles.

North America region is expected to registered second highest CAGR in terms of value during forecasted period

The carbon fiber market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The market for organosheet in North America is expanding healthily, propelled by strong demand from the building and automotive sectors. The growing use of organosheet in various end-use industries, including the automobile and building sectors, is driving the market further. Regulatory agencies are vital in determining how the market is shaped.

Get a Sample Copy of This Report:

The market for thermoplastic composites in the area is expected to increase due to severe regulations, such as US EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) pollution restrictions and automobile emission reduction initiatives Manufacturers are forced by these laws to employ thermoplastic composites, which increases the product's use in transportation-related applications. Therefore, the market for thermoplastic organosheets is greatly impacted by the regulatory environment in North America. Most leading organosheet manufacturers, such as Johns Manville Corporation (US) and Avient Corporation (US), are located in this region.

Organosheet Companies

Prominent companies include Ensinger (Germany), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Johns Manville (US), Haufler Composites (Germany), SGL Carbon SE (Germany), Profol GmbH (Germany), Lanxess AG (Germany), Porcher Industries (Germany), Kingfa Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Teijin Limited (Japan), Avient Corporation (US), Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Turkiye), BUFA(Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia) among others.

Ensinger Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Ensinger Holding GmbH & Co. KG is a high-performance engineering thermoplastic manufacturing company. The company produces, develops, manufactures, and sells compounds, extruded and cast semi-finished products, machines, injection molded finished parts, and industrial profiles and tubes. It markets organosheets under the composites engineering domain. The company also states prepreg and semipreg products can be converted into organosheets, utilizing its resin blend and compounds; it serves industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and various others. The company is in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America through its manufacturing plants and sales offices in 33 locations. These materials are used in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and construction.

Inquire Before Buying:

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Toray Industries, Inc. is a multinational corporation specializing in industrial products with organic synthetic chemistry, polymer chemistry, and biochemistry applications. The company is currently the world's largest producer of carbon fiber and synthetic fiber in Japan. It provides prepreg through its subsidiary, Toray Advanced Composites. It operates in business segments, namely, fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, and environment & engineering. It operates its organosheets business through its carbon fiber composites material business segment. It has manufacturing and research facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific, among other regions.

Johns Manville Corporation (US)

Within the Berkshire Hathaway group, Johns Manville is a prominent producer of specialized and construction goods and is now creating much interest in the organosheet industry. Their cutting-edge Neomera organosheets, made of woven or non-crimp textiles impregnated with Nylon 6 (PA-6), provide a special blend of fire resistance, lightweight strength, and recyclability, making them perfect for a variety of applications in a wide range of sectors.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.