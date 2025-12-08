MENAFN - GetNews)



"Between These Walls by Michael Newman"Between These Walls by Michael Newman follows Daniel Singer as a mysterious package from West Berlin uncovers secrets linked to WWI, the Holocaust, WWII, and the rise of Israel. Blending espionage, identity, and history, this award-winning thriller reveals how past events shape generations and the emotional cost of uncovering long-buried truths.

Award-Winning Historical Thriller "Between These Walls" Unravels Decades of Secrets from WWII to the Mossad

A mysterious package from West Berlin. A hidden past spanning two World Wars. And one man's dangerous quest for the truth. "Between These Walls," the critically acclaimed debut novel by Michael Newman, delivers a gripping historical thriller that weaves together espionage, family secrets, and the profound costs of confronting history.

Winner of the 2020 NYC Big Book Award (Distinguished Favorite in Historical Fiction) and praised by the Whistler Independent Book Awards as "Good, Unique and Worthwhile," Newman's thoroughly researched novel takes readers on an unforgettable journey through some of the 20th century's darkest and most turbulent moments.

THE STORY

In July 1988, New York art curator Daniel Singer receives an enigmatic envelope from West Berlin sealed with security tape and written in German. The adopted son of a WWII medical officer, Daniel has always known little about his biological parents. But this package launches him on a perilous voyage of discovery that will take him from the dying days of WWI through Hitler's rise to power, the Holocaust, WWII, the founding of Israel, and three Middle East wars.

As Daniel searches for answers about his own identity, he unlocks the intertwined histories of three families, one American and two German, whose fates collided amid the chaos of war. His quest leads him into the shadowy world of the Mossad, Israel's legendary intelligence agency. It forces him to confront a haunting question: Can the sins of the past ever truly be righted?

Endorsements from Industry Leaders

"The historical authenticity of the work is admirable; the author's research is scrupulously rigorous, and much of the book is enjoyably edifying, as it offers a peek into several tumultuous conflicts in the 20th century." - Kirkus Reviews

"Newman effortlessly uses flashbacks and other clever devices to tie the stories together. Each narrative is richly drawn, revealing the characters' emotions and motivations while adding the perfect amount of historical background to make their experiences believable and real. The even pacing continues throughout the novel, conveying an undercurrent of suspense that develops to a stunning conclusion. This powerful novel will enthrall any reader of historical suspense fiction. Fans of WWII fiction will not want to miss this gripping story, which brims with authenticity and suspense." - BookLife

About the Author

A Hungarian refugee and the son of Holocaust survivors, Michael has received first-hand accounts of what happened during WWII in the concentration camps, particularly Mauthausen, where the Nazis imprisoned his father in 1944/45. Newman had the opportunity to travel, surreptitiously, to Israel during the Second Lebanon War, an experience that was written about in both the National Post and the Toronto Star. He has travelled to Europe and visited Berlin, the Eagle's Nest in Berchtesgaden near Munich, Hitler's wartime summer home, and Mauthausen concentration camp, locations that are featured prominently in the book.

Michael lives on Toronto's waterfront with his wife, Dixie, and their Morkie, Mia. They have five kids and eleven grandchildren.

Experience this award-winning historical thriller that readers can't put down. Order your copy today in your preferred format (eBook, paperback, or hardcover) and join thousands of readers who are ready to uncover the secrets“Between These Walls” as it is available through:



