Real estate can look confusing when you start. Most new investors do not know how to find strong deals, how to talk to sellers, or how to move past fear. Many lose good chances because they follow random steps instead of a clear system. This is where Brad Smotherman shows a different path. His approach gives investors structure, calm decision making, and a clear plan for strong results in any market.

Here we willt breaks down ten simple tips that help you win high value deals with confidence. These tips reflect what he teaches inside his mentorship and what he uses in his own deals. Each point gives you a step that you can follow even if you are new, short on funds, or unsure of your place in real estate.

1. Start With a Simple Plan You Can Follow Each Day

Many investors try to juggle too many ideas. They listen to podcasts, watch videos, scroll through forums, and then feel lost. You do not win high value deals with a messy plan. You win them with a simple plan that you follow every day. A good plan focuses on three things:



Talk to sellers

Make offers Follow up

If you do these three things every day, you move closer to good deals.

2. Talk to More Sellers Than You Think You Need

You cannot win deals if you do not talk to enough sellers. Many beginners slow down because they want the perfect lead. There is no perfect lead. Every seller conversation teaches you something. Some people want fast relief from stress. Some want more time. Some want clarity. When you talk to many sellers, you learn how to read situations and how to spot strong chances.

Aim for simple conversations. Ask what the seller wants and why. Listen more than you speak. Take notes. The more you talk, the more you learn to see a real opportunity.

3. Look for Real Problems That You Can Solve

High-value deals often come from people who face real problems. These problems include divorce, relocation, debt, repairs, or job changes. You do not need to push a seller. You only need to understand the problem. That problem shows you the deal structure.

When you solve the seller's main problem, trust grows. When trust grows, the deal becomes smoother. Most sellers care more about a clean solution than the last dollar in price.

4. Use Creative Finance to Give Better Options

Many traditional buyers get blocked by banks. High-value deals often come from buyers who want flexibility, speed, or safety. Creative finance gives you the tools to meet these needs. Examples include:



subject to

seller finance

options wrap deals

These tools help you secure a property even when cash or credit is limited. You do not need to impress a bank. You only need a deal that works for you and the seller.

Brad Smotherman teaches this style because it opens doors that most investors do not even see. When you understand these tools, you can compete with stronger buyers and still win.

5. Make Clear Offers Without Fear

Many beginners fear rejection. They wait too long to make offers because they want everything perfect. This slows them down. High-value deals go to people who take action. A good offer is simple:



State the price

State the terms State the timeline

You do not need complex words. You only need to be clear. Let the seller see the path from problem to solution. When they see it, the deal becomes easier.

6. Follow Up With Respect and Consistency

Most deals close in the follow-up stage. Many investors forget this. They talk once and then move on. Strong deals often come from sellers who need time. They think about your offer. They compare it with others. They wait for clarity.

Follow-up shows that you are serious. It shows discipline. It shows care. A simple call, a short message, or a check-in can bring a seller back to you. Do not push. Just stay present.

Somewhere in this stage, you see the value in a clear path and simple steps. At this point in the process, many students say that Brad Smotherman helped them trust the system and stay patient with follow-up until the deal matured.

7. Know Your Exit Strategy Before You Sign

You do not win high-value deals by guessing. You win them by knowing your exit plan before you take control. A strong exit plan can include:



selling to another investor

holding the property

renting it turning it into a long-term income stream Once you know the exit plan, you can judge risk and reward. You also avoid stress. A clear exit plan removes confusion and gives you confidence.

8. Stay Calm During Negotiation

People often believe that negotiation means pressure or rapid talk. In truth, calm always wins. A calm investor listens, responds with clarity, and does not rush. Sellers trust calm energy. They feel safe. They feel understood. They open up about their real concerns. When you stay calm, you guide the conversation toward a fair and strong agreement. Negotiation becomes easier when your tone stays steady, and you focus on the seller's main need.

9. Use a Simple System to Judge Each Deal

You do not need complex formulas. You only need a simple list to judge a deal:



Does the seller have a real problem?

Can you solve it?

Can you take control of the property with a clear plan? Is there profit at the end?

This list works for beginners and advanced investors. It removes guesswork. It shows you if the deal is strong or weak. The more deals you judge, the sharper your eye becomes. Some investors get results fast because they apply the same list every single time.

10. Learn From a System That Already Works

New investors can waste years with random steps. They follow one method this month and a new method next month. This creates doubt and stress. A working system gives you direction and real confidence. Inside structured programs, you see real examples, real deals, live calls, and clear processes. You see how to approach sellers, how to frame terms, how to follow up, and how to close. You get tools that you can use right away.

Many investors say that Brad Smotherman gave them the structure they needed. They started slow but grew fast because they followed a process that someone else had already tested.

A Path That Helps You Win High-Value Deals

Real estate does not need to feel confusing. You can start small and grow into a confident closer. You can talk to sellers with ease. You can make offers without fear. You can judge deals with clarity. You can follow up with patience. You can use creative finance to open doors that many investors never notice. When you follow these ten tips, you build real skill and real confidence.

You also see that guidance matters. Structure matters. A clear path matters. With the right plan, many investors move from confusion to confidence in a short time. As you continue your journey, you may find that the direction you get from Brad Smotherman helps you shape a steady and predictable route in real estate.