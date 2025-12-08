Muscle Spasticity Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 15+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight

DelveInsight's "Muscle Spasticity Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in the Muscle Spasticity pipeline landscape. It covers the Muscle Spasticity pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Muscle Spasticity pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Muscle Spasticity Pipeline Report



On December 05, 2025- Celgene announced a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Four-Arm, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study Assessing the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Three Doses of Orally Administered BMS-986368, a FAAH/MAGL Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Spasticity in Participants With Multiple Sclerosis (BALANCE-MSS-1).

On December 04, 2025- Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH conducted a study is to determine whether a single treatment with administration of 400 Units NT 201 (botulinum toxin) is superior to placebo (no medicine) for the treatment of lower limb spasticity caused by stroke or traumatic brain injury (Main Period). Participants will be assigned to the treatment groups by chance and neither the participants nor the research staff who interact with them will know the allocation.

On December 04, 2025- Ipsen initiated a Phase I/II study is to assess the safety and efficacy of increasing doses of IPN10200 with the aim to evaluate the Pharmacodynamics (PD) profile of IPN10200 and to establish the total IPN10200 doses(s) that offer the best efficacy/safety profile when used for the treatment of Adult upper limb (AUL) spasticity.

DelveInsight's Muscle Spasticity Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline therapies for Muscle Spasticity treatment.

The leading Muscle Spasticity Companies, such as Saol Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, Ipsen, Abide Therapeutics, Motor Pharma, BetterLife Pharma RVL Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Muscle Spasticity Therapies such as CORETOX®, BOTOX®, XP19986 SR1, 10 mg BID, Meditoxin, Tizanidine (sublingual or oral), SPARC0921, IPN10200, Arbaclofen and others.

The Muscle Spasticity Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Muscle Spasticity Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Muscle Spasticity.

Muscle Spasticity Overview

Muscle spasticity is a condition in which muscles become stiff, tight, and difficult to control due to continuous, involuntary contractions. It occurs when the nerve signals that regulate muscle movement are disrupted, typically because of damage to the brain or spinal cord. As a result, the affected muscles resist movement, making activities like walking, stretching, or maintaining posture challenging. Spasticity is commonly seen in neurological disorders such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injuries, stroke, and traumatic brain injury.

Muscle Spasticity Emerging Drugs Profile

Arbaclofen ER: Janssen Pharmaceutical

Arbaclofen ER is an extended release formulation of arbaclofen, the R isomer of baclofen that leverages our proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system and is being studied for the treatment of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis.

Lu AG06466: Abide Therapeutics

Lu AG06466 (formerly ABX 1431) is an oral, small molecule, being developed by Abide Therapeutics (now Lundbeck A/S), for the treatment of neuropathic pain, pain in irritable bowel syndrome, multiple sclerosis associated spasticity [muscle spasticity in the development table], fibromyalgia and epilepsy.

The Muscle Spasticity Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Muscle Spasticity with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Muscle Spasticity Treatment.

Muscle Spasticity Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Muscle Spasticity Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Muscle Spasticity market.

Muscle Spasticity Companies

Muscle Spasticity pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Muscle Spasticity Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Muscle Spasticity Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Muscle Spasticity Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Muscle Spasticity Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMuscle Spasticity: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutics AssessmentMuscle Spasticity– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)Arbaclofen ER: RVL PharmaceuticalsMid Stage Products (Phase II)SIL1002: Saol TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Lu AG06466: Abide TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical Stage ProductsInactive ProductsMuscle Spasticity Key CompaniesMuscle Spasticity Key ProductsMuscle Spasticity- Unmet NeedsMuscle Spasticity- Market Drivers and BarriersMuscle Spasticity- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMuscle Spasticity Analyst ViewsMuscle Spasticity Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

