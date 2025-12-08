MENAFN - GetNews)



Prestige Chimney Services shares expert chimney safety tips for Edison homeowners as winter increases fire and CO risks. Owner Jack Mccoy urges residents to schedule inspections, reduce creosote buildup, and ensure proper ventilation to keep fireplaces operating safely throughout the colder season.

Technicians report that many chimney hazards go undetected, including excessive creosote buildup, cracked flue liners, obstructed ventilation paths, and inadequate drafting-issues that worsen during heavy winter fireplace use.

“Even minor chimney issues can escalate quickly during the winter,” said company owner Jack Mccoy.“Regular inspections and proper maintenance dramatically reduce the likelihood of chimney fires and indoor air concerns.”

Common Winter Chimney Safety Concerns



Creosote accumulation (primary cause of chimney fires)

Cracked or deteriorating flue liners

Bird nests and debris blocking airflow

Smoke-draft issues causing indoor smoke Carbon monoxide exposure from poor ventilation

Recommended Chimney Maintenance & Winter Services

Edison homeowners can review safety recommendations, inspection options, and maintenance programs through professional chimney cleaning and safety services, including:



Chimney sweeping & creosote removal

Flue and liner repair

Smoke-draft correction

Soot and debris clearing Seasonal safety evaluations & winter readiness checks

Serving Edison & Surrounding New Jersey Communities

Residents preparing for winter fireplace use or seasonal safety evaluations can contact Prestige Chimney Services Edison for professional inspections, cleanings, and comprehensive chimney maintenance.