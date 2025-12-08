Zachary Hirsch Joins Maxwill Pickleball Sports In Landmark Partnership

December 8, 2025 - Maxwill Pickleball Sports is delighted to announce the signing of dynamic pickleball talent Zachary Hirsch, marking another significant step in the brand's mission to build a world‐class roster of athletes shaping the future of the sport.

Hirsch, widely regarded as one of the most exciting emerging competitors on the circuit, is known for his aggressive shot‐making, high‐IQ point construction, and relentless commitment to training. His blend of power and precision has already turned heads at regional and national events, where he has earned a reputation as a clutch performer in the biggest moments.

“We're thrilled to welcome Zachary to the Maxwill family,” said a Maxwill Pickleball Sports spokesperson.“His competitive fire, professionalism, and vision for where pickleball is headed align perfectly with our brand. We believe he has the potential to become one of the defining players of the next generation.”

The partnership will see Hirsch represent Maxwill on tour while collaborating on product feedback and performance insights as the company continues to refine its high‐performance pickleball equipment and apparel.

Maxwill Pickleball Sports also acknowledges the pivotal role played by LJA Consultancy, led by Andre Roberts, in bringing this agreement to life. LJA Consultancy's strategic guidance and industry connections were instrumental in aligning both parties' long‐term goals and values.

“I'm honored to be joining Maxwill,” said Hirsch.“Their commitment to athletes and innovation is second to none, and I'm excited to grow with them as pickleball continues its global rise.”

With this signing, Maxwill Pickleball Sports reaffirms its dedication to elevating the sport by backing elite talent and building partnerships that push performance to new heights.