Superyachts With Confirmed Monaco Grand Prix Berths Now Available For 2026 Charter

MENAFN - GetNews) With the Monaco Grand Prix set for 5-7 June 2026, the race for the best superyachts has already begun - and top options with secured berths are booking fast. SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter, operated by DMA Yachting, highlights standout picks for race week: yachts with trackside docks, VIP access, and high guest capacity. For those aiming to charter during the world's most exclusive Formula 1 event, early planning is essential.







Chartering a superyacht during the Monaco Grand Prix is widely considered the most exclusive way to experience the event, and also one of the hardest to pull off. According to SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter, top yachts with confirmed berths in Port Hercules are already locking in bookings for 2026.

“Being docked in Port Hercules is the top spot – that's where you want to be, but it's also the hardest to secure,” says Nadja Asmus, superyacht charter broker at DMA Yachting.“If a client misses one of those yachts, we'll look at anchoring just outside Monaco. We handle everything – tenders to shore and a driver waiting in a Mercedes, Rolls Royce, or Range Rover to get them straight to the event. It's still an amazing way to experience the event, just a different way to do it.”

A superyacht charter South of France during race week is more than a holiday; it's a VIP pass. Yachts with race-facing sterns offer some of the best views of the track anywhere in Monaco. Select vessels also provide pitlane access, invitations to red-carpet VIP parties, and high-end events as part of the experience.

“With static charters, some yachts can host up to 100 guests dockside,” explains Jessica Edmunds, a broker with over a decade of experience along the Riviera.“It's a rare opportunity – you can host your own private Monaco GP event, then cruise the coast to places like St Tropez or Antibes after the race.”

SouthofFranceLuxuryCharter also highlights the best route for a yacht on the French Riviera, exploring top destinations like Cannes, Antibes, and St Tropez in a single week.

Here are five standout options with strong track records for French Riviera yacht charter and confirmed or recurring Monaco race-week presence:

MAR ALLURE – 137 ft motorsailer | 6 cabins | 12 guests | From €79,000/weekHer first year at the Monaco Grand Prix - exciting news for a yacht with a strong charter following. DMA Yachting's team toured her in Sanremo and confirmed: top-tier crew, spotless presentation, and a rare sundeck layout with jacuzzi, bar, and wide open lounging space. Strong value for a full 12-guest charter.

KIJO – 144 ft Heesen | 5 cabins | 12 guests | From €160,000/weekOne of the few yachts with a confirmed Monaco berth every year - KIJO is built for high-end hosting. The interior is sharp: marble, steel, leather, all in top condition. Regularly hosts up to 100 guests dockside. For clients who want a front-row seat to the race and room to entertain, this is a proven pick.

CHAMPAGNE & CAVIAR – 112 ft custom | 5 cabins | 12 guests | From €75,000/weekFormula 1-themed and purpose-built for race week. With a capacity for 35+ guests during static charters, this yacht blends fun design with real charter pedigree. DMA Yachting's team calls it a punchy, well-organized choice for high-energy Grand Prix events.

DESAMIS B – 131 ft Benetti | 5 cabins | 11 guests | From €102,000/weekClassic Benetti, fully updated outside but true to her vintage roots inside. Welcoming, family-friendly layout - including connected twin cabins - makes her ideal for multi-gen charters. A solid, character-rich yacht that's done multiple Grand Prix seasons.

With high demand, few berths, and a reputation as the ultimate spectator platform, the Monaco Grand Prix yacht charter experience remains one of the most coveted in yachting. For 2026, the best options are already in motion.