Chemical Fiber Blades In Tungsten Carbide

MENAFN - GetNews) Tungsten carbide fiber cutting blades are hard alloy (tungsten steel) tools, they are specifically designed for cutting fiber-reinforced composite materials, such as textiles, carbon fiber, glass fiber, and other plastic fiber. Tungsten carbide fiber cutting blades(TC blades) is well known for their high hardness, wear resistance, and long service life.

I. Main charateristics of the Tungsten Carbide Fiber Cutting Blades

1 Hardness & Wear Resistance:

The hardness of the tungsten carbide blades for fiber cutting, can get a HRA 89~93 (approximately HRC 69-81), and it is just second only to diamond. and This can make them maintain sharp cutting edges for extended periods, when cutting abrasive materials such as carbon fiber, significantly making it with a long service life.

2. Good Thermal Resistance

When at temperatures up to 500°C and even higher (900-1000°C),They can keep and maintain their hardness and performance stability, So they are suitable for high-speed cutting applications where high temperatures are generated.

3. Specific Geometric Design

They incorporate new geometric designs, such as specific spiral patterns, which help reduce cutting forces. and This will effectively minimizes or prevents delamination (top/bottom layer separation), burrs, or tearing in laminated materials,such as carbon fiber, so this improves cut quality.

4. Good balance of strength and toughness

The tungsten carbide material can offer a high strength (transverse rupture strength up to MPa 5100),and it can also provide good impact resistance and chipping resistance, this make it to handle vibrations and impacts during cutting.

5. Excellent Chemical Stability

They are with high chemical inertness and great corrosion resistance, and it can resist attack from many chemicals, in the process of fiber cutting.

Click to view tungsten carbide products

About Huaxin: Tungsten Carbide Cemented Slitting Knives Manufacturer

CHENGDU HUAXIN CEMENTED CARBIDE CO.,LTD are a professional supplier and manufacturer of tungsten carbide products, such as carbide insert knives for woodworking, carbide circular knives for tobacco&cigarette filter rods slitting, round knives for corugatted cardboard slitting, three hole razor blades/slotted blades for packaging, tape, thin film cutting, fiber cutter blades for textile industry etc.

With over 25 years development, our products have been exported to U.S.A, Russia, South America, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Australia, Southeast Asia etc. With excellent quality and competitive prices, Our hard working attitude and responsiveness are approved by our customers. And we would like to establish new business relationships with new customers. Contact us today and you will enjoy benefits of good quality and services from our products!

The high performance tungsten carbide industrial blades products

Staple fiber cutter blade

Circular knives for cigarette filter slitting

Circular knives for corrugated packaging industry

Carbide blades for woodworking

Carbide blades for tape, thin film industry

Utility Knife

Custom Service

Huaxin Cemented Carbide manufactures custom tungsten carbide blades, altered standard and standard blanks and preforms, starting from powder through finished ground blanks. Our comprehensive selection of grades and our manufacturing process consistently delivers high-performance, reliable near-net shaped tools that address specialized customer application challenges across diverse industries.

Tailored Solutions for Every Industrycustom-engineered bladesLeading manufacturer of industrial blades

Click to contact for custom industrial knives

Follow us: to get Huaxin's industrial blades products releases

Customer common questions and Huaxin answersWhat is the delivery time?

What is the delivery time for custom-made knives?

What payment methods do you accept?

About custom sizes or specialized blade shapes?

Sample or test blade to ensure compatibility

Storage and Maintenance