Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Syrian President On Liberation Day

2025-12-08 03:04:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on the liberation day.
His Highness the Amir praised the solid brotherly relations between the two peoples, affirming the aspiration to cement these ties further in various spheres.
He also wished the Syrian president good health, progress and prosperity for the Syrian people. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

