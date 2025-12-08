403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Syrian President On Liberation Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on the liberation day.
His Highness the Amir praised the solid brotherly relations between the two peoples, affirming the aspiration to cement these ties further in various spheres.
He also wished the Syrian president good health, progress and prosperity for the Syrian people. (end)
kda
His Highness the Amir praised the solid brotherly relations between the two peoples, affirming the aspiration to cement these ties further in various spheres.
He also wished the Syrian president good health, progress and prosperity for the Syrian people. (end)
kda
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment