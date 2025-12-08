Leading Pet Resort Publishes Guidance For Pet Owners Evaluating Doggy Daycare Facilities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Sasha's Pet Resort sashaspr) announced that in response to the expanding demand for doggy daycare/boarding and dog kennels services in North America, the Sasha's staff has assembled a list of critical questions that dog owners should investigate before committing their pet to a doggy daycare or boarding facility.

Here are 10 questions a pet owner needs to ask before deciding which doggy daycare/kennel facility they select for their dog's care.

These questions will help spot the red flags while finding a place that fits both their dog's temperament as well the owner's schedule.

Dan McFadden, owner of Sasha's Pet Resort, created a list of 10 key questions for dog owners-most he considered before opening, a few others he realized later, not so much.

Location. Location. Location: The top principle emphasized in almost every business book, location is often considered the most critical factor influencing the success or failure of brick-and-mortar businesses. It's a question that should be considered even before visiting a doggy daycare. Consider not only how close the facility is to your home or workplace, but also how convenient the location is in relation to your daily routine. Easy access can make drop-off and pick-up stress-free for both you and your dog, especially during busy mornings or evenings. Additionally, evaluate the surrounding neighborhood for safety and parking options.



Do you need a temperament test or trial day before enrollment, and what's involved?

A 'temp' test as they're often referred to, typically involves snout-to-snout and buttock sniffing between your pup and some of the facilities' guests. Some daycares charge a minimal fee for this, while others are pro bono. They may also evaluate your pup's separation anxiety and territorial issues over food and locations



Dog's Health/attitude:

The 'temp' test is a dog's 15-minutes of fame. They may excel with friendly licks and tail wagging. Conversely, they may have gotten up on the wrong side of their dog bed (or their owner's bed) and only have growls and snarls to barter. Daycare facilitators will often invite them in none-the-less, but will monitor closely in their first few visits and determine who they befriend and who they avoid or ostracize. This information is helpful so as to better segregate the dogs and keep peace in the neighborhood. And of course, if a dog arrives at the facility ill or injured, entry should be refused.



What staff training is required?

Dog wranglers in a daycare setting should have structured training in dog behavior, safe handling, emergency response, and workplace professionalism. The focus should be on safety (for dogs and humans), reading body language, and consistent, humane handling. Canine first aid and CPR is a must: recognizing bloat, heatstroke, allergic reactions, and when to seek immediate veterinary care.



Hours:

On average, most pet care facilities establish days and hours of business based upon the needs of their community. Facilities often open early enough for owners to drop dogs off before typical 8–9 a.m. shifts and stay open into the early evening for after work pickup. In dense urban areas or near hospitals and tech hubs, some add longer hours or flexible packages for shift workers if there is consistent use. Most will charge a fee for late pickups.



Wrangler-to-dog ratio:

Most mainstream guidelines and many better doggy daycares aim for roughly one staff member (or“wrangler”) for every 10–15 dogs, though actual practice can range from about 1:5 in high-touch facilities to 1:20 or more in crowded, lower-supervision operations. There is no single universal legal standard, but industry associations commonly cite 1:15 as a maximum.



Are there enrichment offerings such as agility training or music hours?

Enrichment programs can greatly enhance a dog's daycare experience by providing both mental and physical stimulation. Many facilities offer activities such as agility courses, scent work, puzzle toys, and even music therapy sessions to keep dogs engaged and reduce stress. These structured offerings are designed to cater to different energy levels and play styles, ensuring every dog has an opportunity to participate in activities best suited to their needs.



What are your cleaning, safety and security protocols?

Many doggy daycares follow structured protocols covering three main areas: cleaning/sanitation to control disease, safety procedures to prevent injury, and security measures to prevent escapes or unauthorized access. The exact details vary by facility, but well-run operations have written standards, staff training, and visible routines you can ask to see when you tour.



What are your specific vaccine and health requirements, and the minimum age for puppies?

Most dog boarding and daycare facilities require proof of core vaccines (rabies and a distemper/parvo combo), plus Bordetella, often canine influenza, and up to date parasite prevention; many also have policies on spay/neuter and minimum age. Exact rules vary by facility, so always check the specific kennel or daycare you plan to use.



Are there distinct indoor and outdoor spaces, and how is weather-such as heat, cold, storms, and air quality-handled?

Most doggy daycares have distinct indoor and outdoor spaces when the property allows, but a fully indoor setup with no yard is also common in urban or space-limited locations. Weather and air quality are usually managed with climate-controlled indoor playrooms, adjusted outdoor schedules, and dedicated ventilation or filtration systems.

To learn more about Sasha's and doggy daycares, visit sashaspr

About Sasha's Pet Resort

Sasha's Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest's pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.