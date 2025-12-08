Artificial intelligence will create a completely new paradigm when consuming content, according to Omar Al Olama, the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

He said that although movies produced by others are a“fantastic prospect”, people would want to control their own outcomes with AI.

“When I have a choice to either go and watch a movie that's produced by someone, which I think is a fantastic prospect, or if I can actually interact with this content and change the story as it goes, what do you think is going to be more appealing for people?” Al Olama said on the inaugural day of the BRIDGE Summit, a debut media event.

In the long term, he said, people would be more drawn to creating their own narratives of their favourite shows. He noted that people will be more interested by controlling the outcome of a movie or show they are watching, giving an example of the fantasy trilogy The Lord of the Rings.

“If I can be one of the characters, if I can see it in new, more immersive ways, all of that is going to be enabled by artificial intelligence,” the AI minister said.

An indicator of the future

Al Olama referenced the recent plans by Netflix to take over Warner Bros. Discovery, which would take it in a new direction in terms of streaming. He said that this would“maybe be an indicator of what is to come.”

He added that this acquisition shows that“the way that things are going is technology-enabled companies are going to absorb companies that are non-technology-enabled.”

Bias in AI models

The UAE minister raised concerns about biases in Large Language Models (LLMs), which are advanced AI systems that understand and generate content. Without naming the models, Al Olama explained that the Ministry ran a test with a popular Emirati saying (Ikhwan Al Shamma, translated as“the brothers of Shamma”), a positive statement said to a group of people to ask for help.

One model said that it is a terrorist organisation, another said it is a Saudi term, and one model even wrongly explained that it is about a group of people trying to do sexual acts to women.“If these models understand what we've been through as a country, then we can actually work with them to expand on the future,”

He urged other countries to take caution with AI models, which may be biased, adding,“If your society is using these tools, it needs to understand how these tools look at them.”