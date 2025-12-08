Following the completion of their first corporate tax filings in 2025, many organisations are now reassessing their accounting, VAT, corporate tax (CT), and transfer pricing (TP) systems, with a growing number opting for unified, end-to-end compliance models, industry experts say.

BCL Globiz Accounting & Consulting LLC reports a significant shift among UAE businesses as companies prepare for strengthened financial compliance requirements in 2026. Early-prepared companies completed their filings smoothly, while those that delayed are now addressing gaps in bookkeeping, record maintenance, and tax documentation. Despite these challenges, the firm notes rising business confidence for 2026, with expansion, restructuring, and investment plans re-emerging across multiple sectors.

The UAE's regulatory environment has matured considerably. VAT is fully embedded, corporate tax is active, and transfer pricing has moved into mainstream compliance. Authorities are increasingly cross-verifying data across accounting ledgers, VAT returns, CT filings, and TP disclosures - making consistency and reconciliation a critical requirement.

“Businesses are now realising that accounting sits at the centre of the entire compliance chain,” said Punith Jindal, Partner at BCL Globiz.“Clean, timely books are the basis for accurate VAT and corporate tax reporting, and they are the only defensible foundation for transfer-pricing documentation. Companies that prepare early continue to stay ahead of these requirements.”

Many organisations initially developed these functions separately as regulations evolved. Bookkeeping, VAT assistance, corporate tax advisory, and transfer pricing were often handled by different vendors, resulting in misalignment and reporting inconsistencies. The firm notes that such fragmented models are proving unsustainable under today's regulatory expectations.

In response, more UAE businesses are consolidating these services under a single provider. BCL Globiz has emerged as one of the firms benefiting from this shift, particularly due to its transparent pricing structure and its ability to manage accounting, VAT, CT, and TP under one coordinated system. The company offers standardised monthly bookkeeping, accurate VAT filing, corporate tax calculation based on real accounts, and compliant transfer-pricing documentation-all within one integrated platform.

BCL Globiz notes that demand for all-in-one compliance models is rising across startups, mid-market companies, and multi-entity groups preparing TP documentation. As businesses renew contracts and review their reporting systems for 2026, BCL Globiz reports a growing recognition that integrated compliance is no longer optional. Organisations are now prioritising unified accounting and tax frameworks to avoid penalties, eliminate inconsistencies, and support strategic decision-making in the year ahead.