Critical Mineral Stock Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF) Announces Oversubscribed A$17 Million Placement Lead By U.S. Investors

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Breaking Critical Minerals and Antimony Stock News - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) announced the successful completion of a heavily oversubscribed capital raising, securing firm commitments to raise approximately A$17 million via a placement of new shares at A$0.24 per share to Australian, US and international investors.

Cornerstone investors in the placement included well established U.S. institutional investors, providing a strong endorsement of Locksley's strategy to deliver a fully integrated U.S. based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chain. More information is here:.

The placement was managed by Alpine Capital Pty Ltd. and Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acting as Joint Lead Managers. Settlement of the placement is expected to occur on or around December 11, 2025, with new shares to rank equally with existing paid ordinary shares.

Locksley Resources ( ) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals. The company is actively advancing its U.S. Asset, the Mojave Project, in California, targeting rare earth elements (REE) and antimony (The Desert Antimony Mine). The company also has a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolvTM for domestic processing of North American antimony. This agreement is a cornerstone of Locksley's U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate "mine-to-market" deployment of antimony in the U.S.

