Minister Of Justice, Minister Of State For Cabinet Affairs Meets Iraqi Ambassador

HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi met with Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the State of Qatar, Mohammed Jaafar Al Sadr discussions dealt with legal and justice cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Iraq, as well as avenues for advancing this cooperation in the mutual interests of the two sisterly countries.

