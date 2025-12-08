403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Forex Signal 08/12: Extremely Bullish (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3500.
The daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has tilted upwards, moving from a low of 1.3010 in November to the current 1.33330. This price is slightly below the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level at 1.3400.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt has also moved above the upper side of the bullish flag point and the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed upwards and is nearing the overbought level at 70. The MACD indicator has also pointed upwards in the past few days.Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair continues rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 1.3500 ahead or after the Fed interest rate decision.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment