USD/JPY Forecast 08/12: Bounces After Drop (Video)
- USD/JPY initially slipped but firmed after U.S. core PCE met expectations, with technical action hinting at another bullish rebound. Support levels remain intact, and the pair may consolidate while awaiting the upcoming FOMC decision and press conference.
The 50-day EMA sits in the 153.50 region, and the 153 yen level underneath is a significant support level, all things being equal. This is a market that I think will continue to find buying opportunities based on value, and the Wednesday session of next week also features the interest rate decision; people will be watching that very closely. But I think more importantly, what they will pay attention to is the press conference and statement.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf the Federal Reserve looks like it's going to be very hesitant to cut rapidly, then that should send the US dollar higher. So, the next couple of days might be about hanging around in this area, just simply killing time waiting for that information. But right now, we're still in an uptrend. That hasn't changed. It looks like we are trying to push to the upside. So, I like it.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
