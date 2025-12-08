BTC/USD Signal 08/12: Consolidating, Bullish Bias (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 24th November gave a nicely profitable long trade from the bullish pin bar / doji candlestick which rejected the key support level at $85,369.

Today's BTC/USD Signals

Risk 0.50% per trade.



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $89,507, $87,884, or $85,369.

Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $91,924, $93,962, or $97,058.

Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.

BTC/USD Analysis

In my last BTC/USD forecast exactly two weeks ago, I thought that we were starting to see a minor recovery that could get more serious. I was correct about this, but it has been a little subdued. I was really waiting for a breakout above the resistance level at $88,487 and this did happen and signal a more prolonged advance, although it took several hours to get going.



We have a first major higher low at $89,507. The price is very close to testing for a second time the key resistance level at $91,924 which looks likely to be today's pivotal point.

The picture now looks more bullish, as:EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Today I will look for a long trade if we get two consecutive higher hourly closes above $91,924 with neither hour having a strong upper wick.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either Bitcoin or the US Dollar.

