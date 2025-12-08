403
BTC/USD Signal 08/12: Consolidating, Bullish Bias (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 24th November gave a nicely profitable long trade from the bullish pin bar / doji candlestick which rejected the key support level at $85,369.Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday Trade Ideas
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $89,507, $87,884, or $85,369. Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $91,924, $93,962, or $97,058. Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- We have a first major higher low at $89,507. The price is very close to testing for a second time the key resistance level at $91,924 which looks likely to be today's pivotal point.
