EUR/JPY Forecast 08/12: Holds Firm (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- EUR/JPY traded choppily on Friday, with buyers supporting each dip as sentiment toward the yen remains weak. Rising JGB yields and BOJ policy uncertainty shape direction, while key levels at 180, 182, and 185 yen define near-term momentum and support.
Ultimately, short-term pullbacks I think offer buying opportunities, and it's probably worth noting that the 180 yen level is a large round psychologically significant figure that I think continues to offer short-term support. To the upside, the 182 yen level is probably a target.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAnd at that point in time, I think you have to look at this as a market that if we can break above there, then we will almost certainly go looking to the 185 yen level. If we were to break down, the 50-day EMA is closer to the 178 yen level and rising. So, I think that is an area buyers might look to pick up a little bit of value as well.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
