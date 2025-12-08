Floify's Sydney Barber Honored With 40 Under 40 Award For Industry Leadership

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 8, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Head of Product Sydney Barber, 32, has been recognized by National Mortgage Professional magazine as one of its 2025“40 Under 40” award winners. The award acknowledges rising leaders who are making a significant impact on the mortgage industry and is presented to each recipient only once.



Image caption: Floirdy Head of Product, Sydney Barber.

Barber joined Floify in 2019 and her leadership has been central to Floify's mission to simplify and modernize the lending process. As head of product, she leads the design and delivery of next-generation tools within the POS, including no-code configuration capabilities, ADA-compliant borrower interfaces, income and employment verification, and direct integrations with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's automated underwriting systems. Under her direction, Floify also became one of the first POS platforms to introduce multilingual application options and rent-payment data integrations to better support underserved borrowers.

Most recently, Barber led the development of Dynamic AI. This adaptive framework transforms the mortgage application process by enabling borrowers to securely upload key financial documents, such as pay stubs, W-2s, and IDs. At the same time, Floify's AI instantly extracts, verifies and prepopulates the application with accurate data.

Dynamic AI integrates seamlessly with major LOSs, CRMs, pricing engines and automated underwriting systems, ensuring verified data flows effortlessly from application to approval. This innovation enables lenders to issue faster pre-approvals, allowing them to focus more on client relationships. At the same time, borrowers enjoy a transparent, mobile-first experience from the first click to closing.

“Dynamic AI reflects the kind of forward thinking Sydney brings to Floify every day,” said Joshua Steffan, senior vice president and group general manager at Porch Group and interim president and general manager at Floify.“Her product vision and leadership has given us the ability to deliver faster, more transparent experiences for borrowers and give lenders the agility they need to adapt in real time.”

In addition to her product leadership, Barber is a frequent contributor to industry panels and publications on borrower-centric design and the future of digital lending. She also mentors emerging product professionals and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, underscoring her commitment to community and accessibility in homeownership.

About Floify:

Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning of the process, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter / X.

