Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mirum Pharmaceuticals To Acquire HBM Portfolio Company Bluejay Therapeutics For Up To USD 820 Million


2025-12-08 02:08:49
(MENAFN- EQS Group) HBM Healthcare Investments, an investment company focused on the healthcare sector, announces that the shareholders of its privately held portfolio company Bluejay Therapeutics have approved a takeover by Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MIRM). Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Mirum has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Bluejay for USD 250 million in cash and USD 370 million in Mirum common stock, plus potential tiered sales-based milestone payments of up to USD 200 million in cash.

HBM Healthcare Investments invested USD 7 million into the Series C financing round of Bluejay Therapeutics in May 2024. Upon completion of the transaction, HBM Healthcare Investments will receive approximately USD 6 million in cash and Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares currently valued at USD 7 million. Additional payments of up to USD 3.7 million may be received in the future upon the achievement of the sales-based milestones.

Bluejay Therapeutics develops therapies for viral and liver diseases. The company is testing brelovitug, an antibody for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D and hepatitis B viral infections.

Contact
For further information, please contact Dr Andreas Wicki on +41 41 710 75 77, or at ....

MENAFN08122025004691010666ID1110453651



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search