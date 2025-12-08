Mirum Pharmaceuticals To Acquire HBM Portfolio Company Bluejay Therapeutics For Up To USD 820 Million
HBM Healthcare Investments invested USD 7 million into the Series C financing round of Bluejay Therapeutics in May 2024. Upon completion of the transaction, HBM Healthcare Investments will receive approximately USD 6 million in cash and Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares currently valued at USD 7 million. Additional payments of up to USD 3.7 million may be received in the future upon the achievement of the sales-based milestones.
Bluejay Therapeutics develops therapies for viral and liver diseases. The company is testing brelovitug, an antibody for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D and hepatitis B viral infections.
