Egypt PM Urges FAO To Support Food Chains In Gaza, Sudan

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Monday called on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to play a more effective role in supporting nations facing acute food supply chain disruptions, specifically citing the crises in Gaza and Sudan.

Speaking on behalf of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the opening of the 3rd Global Conference of FAO Representatives, Madbouly said the organisation must address the escalating humanitarian challenges in the region.

“Egypt... emphasizes the importance of the organization playing a more effective role in supporting countries and societies exposed to severe disturbances in food chains, primarily Gaza and Sudan and other regions facing worsening humanitarian crises,” Madbouly said.

The conference, held in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, was attended by FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

In his address, Madbouly highlighted the“Hand in Hand” initiative, noting that its goals of building resilience and ensuring food security aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030. He pointed specifically to national efforts to expand climate-smart agriculture, improve resource efficiency, and empower rural women.

During the opening session, Madbouly and Qu announced the“FAO Global Villages Initiative”. Operating under the umbrella of the FAO Food and Agriculture Museum and Network (MuNe), the initiative aims to protect agricultural heritage and link rural and indigenous communities through their traditional food systems and local innovations.

Madbouly noted that the gathering in Cairo reflected the“One FAO” vision, intended to unify efforts between the organisation's regional offices and ensure coordination with other UN bodies, including the World Food Programme and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

“This meeting... opens broader horizons for improving institutional performance, enhancing the quality of programmes, and developing partnerships that support the sustainability of food systems,” Madbouly said.

He emphasized Cairo's belief that regional integration is the optimal path to facing challenges such as climate change and economic volatility affecting supply chains. Highlighting the country's long-standing ties with the UN body, the prime minister noted that Egypt was among the first nations to host an FAO office in 1947 and continues to support Arab and African food security through technical training and expertise transfer.

Minister of Planning Rania Al-Mashat and Minister of Agriculture Alaa El-Din Farouk also attended the event.

The conference, scheduled to run until Dec. 10, marks the organisation's 80th anniversary year. It aims to advance the FAO's strategic framework of“Four Betters”: better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life.