Qatar And Switzerland Hold Second Round Of Political Consultations In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar and and the Swiss Cofederation have held a new round of political consultations in Doha, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries meeting, held on Monday, was chaired on the Qatari side by Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fahad bin Mohammed Kafoud. The Swiss delegation was led by HE Ambassador Monika Schmutz Kirgoz, Assistant Foreign Minister for Middle East and North Africa Affairs discussed the state of relations between the two countries and explored ways to deepen cooperation across shared areas of interest. The talks form part of an ongoing dialogue intended to develop ties and coordinate positions on regional and international issues.
