HH The Amir Departs Riyadh

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. departed Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today.

Among those who bid farewell to His Highness at King Khalid International Airport was his brother, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Also present were Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers; Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; and Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of the National Guard.

His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.