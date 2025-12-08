HH The Amir Departs Riyadh
Among those who bid farewell to His Highness at King Khalid International Airport was his brother, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Also present were Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers; Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region; and Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of the National Guard.
His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment