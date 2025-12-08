Joint Statement At Conclusion Of Visit Of HH The Amir To Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Building on the deep-rooted historical ties and fraternal relations uniting the leaderships of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar and their brotherly peoples, and in furtherance of the steadily advancing bilateral relationship between them, HH the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, paid a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 17 Jumada II 1447 AH, corresponding to 8 December 2025, at the gracious invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud the Crown Prince welcomed HH the Amir of Qatar, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

The two leaders held an official session of talks during which they reviewed the close bilateral relations between the two countries, explored prospects for joint cooperation, and discussed avenues for further strengthening the relationship across various domains sides commended the positive outcomes of the reciprocal fraternal visits exchanged between His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and his brother, His Highness the Amir of Qatar, which have significantly contributed to enhancing the level of cooperation between the two states an atmosphere of cordiality, fraternity, and mutual trust, the Eighth Meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council was convened during the visit, co-chaired by HH the Amir of Qatar and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and attended by Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and distinguished members of the Council.

The co-chairs reviewed the distinguished bilateral relations, praised the achievements realized within the Council's framework, and affirmed the importance of sustaining and further developing joint coordination in priority areas, including political, security, and military; energy; industry; economy; investment; trade; technology; infrastructure; culture; tourism; and education sides lauded the strength of bilateral economic ties and the scale of inter-trade, noting that trade exchange reached USD 930.3 million in 2024 (excluding the value of re-exported goods), marking a remarkable 634 percent increase compared to 2021.

They underscored the importance of enhancing joint efforts to diversify and expand trade exchange, facilitate commercial flows, overcome any challenges that may arise, and capitalize on available opportunities in priority sectors within Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030-transforming these opportunities into tangible partnerships that reinforce economic and commercial integration for the benefit of both countries and their brotherly peoples.

The two sides welcomed sustainable bilateral investment cooperation through partnerships between sovereign wealth funds and investment companies. They affirmed the importance of intensifying reciprocal visits by officials from both the public and private sectors and holding investment meetings and business forums also highlighted the importance of enhancing the reliability and stability of global energy markets and ensuring the security of supply across all energy sources in service of the interests of producers and consumers alike, thereby supporting global economic growth. Both sides expressed their desire to explore ways of strengthening cooperation in energy fields, including electricity, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the development of related projects in a manner that yields mutual benefits for both economies.

The two parties stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation in developing and sustaining energy-sector supply chains and enabling collaboration between companies to maximize the use of local resources, thus contributing to more resilient and efficient energy supplies agreed on the need to strengthen cooperation on climate policies within international agreements and regional and international bodies, and affirmed that such policies should focus on emissions rather than sources sides further agreed on the importance of enhanced cooperation in the following areas:

1. The digital economy and innovation.

2. Industry and mining and intensifying joint work toward industrial integration.

3. Youth, sports, and cultural programs and activities.

4. Education, including the development of high-quality joint academic programs.

5. Media, including elevating the reliability of media content, promoting joint media production, and enhancing media coverage of events and occasions hosted by both countries.

6. Cybersecurity.

7. Health the defense and security fields, the two sides affirmed their determination to strengthen and develop their defense partnership in a manner that serves their shared interests and supports efforts to enhance regional and international security and stability.

They emphasized coordinated positions in confronting regional challenges to help ensure the security of the region and bolster its readiness. Both parties commended the existing level of security cooperation and coordination across all domains, including the exchange of expertise and security visits at all levels, information sharing related to traveler security, the organization of training courses, participation in cybersecurity conferences held in both countries, border security, counter-narcotics efforts, and combating extremism, terrorism, and their financing, as well as fighting crime in all its forms.

They expressed their aspiration to further strengthen this cooperation in a manner that enhances security and stability in both brotherly states two sides welcomed the signing of the High-Speed Electric Rail Link Agreement between the two countries, which will connect Riyadh and Doha via Dammam and Al-Hofuf. They noted that this project constitutes a major strategic initiative aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to the facilitation of tourism and trade flows and deepening linkages between the two brotherly peoples.

They also welcomed the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding during the visit, covering railway transport, investment promotion, food security, media cooperation, and collaboration in the non-profit sector international affairs, both sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue coordinating and intensifying efforts aimed at safeguarding international peace and security. They exchanged views on issues of mutual concern at both regional and international levels.

The Saudi side expressed its appreciation for the State of Qatar's ratification of the Charter of the World Water Organization, which aims to unify and strengthen global efforts to address water challenges and develop comprehensive solutions the conclusion of the visit, HH the Amir of Qatar expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and to, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the warm reception and generous hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation. HRH the Crown Prince voiced his best wishes for continued health and well-being to HH the Amir of Qatar, and for ever greater progress and prosperity to the brotherly Qatari people.