KPC Health's Anaheim Global Medical Center And South Coast Global Medical Center Earn 'A' Hospital Safety Grades From The Leapfrog Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fall 2025 Safety Grade is a national recognition for commitment to patient safety

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPC Health is proud to announce Anaheim Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center earned“A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. Leapfrog assigns grades to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our healthcare professionals and their efforts to ensure a safe environment for patients to receive high-quality healthcare,” said Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of KPC Health.“In today's challenging environment for safety net hospitals, the grades and progress they demonstrate are even more meaningful.”

“Earning an 'A' Grade means Anaheim Global Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center made a true commitment to put patient safety first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.“We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To explore Anaheim and South Coast Global Medical Center's full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

About KPC Health

KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health's current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California, including Orange County Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Hemet Global Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Contact: Tim Lineberger (714) 676-4317 or ...