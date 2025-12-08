Focusing On Progress, Not Perfection: Meet Dina Lopez Corrales Villa

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, to date.

I started at GoDaddy a little over five years ago, and it's been an incredible journey. I began as part of the Website Design Services team as a Website Specialist, helping small business owners bring their ideas to life online. Over the years, I've had the opportunity to grow with the organization and take on new challenges, eventually stepping into leadership as a Senior Supervisor. Each step has taught me something new about people, process, and the power of teamwork, and I'm so proud to be part of a team that truly makes an impact for our customers and for each other.

What's the most rewarding part about leading a team of Website Specialists?

The most rewarding part is getting to see people grow, both personally and professionally! Watching someone gain confidence, overcome challenges, and celebrate their wins (big or small) is what makes leadership so fulfilling. I love helping my team see their potential and creating an environment where they feel supported, valued, and motivated to do their best work every day.

What advice would you give someone looking to move into a leadership role on GoDaddy's Care and Services Team?

My advice would be to lead with curiosity and empathy. Take the time to understand the work, listen to the people doing it, and find ways to help them shine. Leadership isn't about having all the answers. It's about creating space for others to succeed and learning right alongside them. Stay open to feedback, be willing to adapt, and remember that growth often comes from the moments that push you outside of your comfort zone.

How has your involvement with our Employee Resource Group, GoDaddy LatinX, impacted your experience at GoDaddy?

Being part of GoDaddy LatinX has been such a meaningful experience. It's given me a deeper sense of connection and belonging within the company. I love being part of a community that celebrates me and many other cultures, supports each other's goals, and creates opportunities for everyone to be seen and heard. It reminds me of the importance of representation and how powerful it is when people feel like they truly belong.

How do you stay motivated and disciplined in your learning journey, especially when faced with setbacks?

I try to focus on progress, not perfection. Setbacks are part of any growth journey, and I've learned to see them as opportunities to learn rather than failures. Whenever I hit a roadblock, I try and take a step back, reflect on what I can do differently, and keep going. I also stay motivated by remembering why I do what I do and what it means to me.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

“Keep showing up.” I find myself saying this daily not only to myself but my team, family, and friends. Even when things get tough or uncertain, consistency and heart go a long way. I believe that if you stay true to your values, keep learning, and continue showing up for yourself and others, you'll always find your way forward.

