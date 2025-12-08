Amir Leaves Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday departed Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

HH the Amir was seen off at King Khalid International Airport by HRH Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who led the farewell delegation.

Also present were Minister of State and Cabinet Member HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Riyadh HRH Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and National Guard Minister HRH Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

HH the Amir was accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with an official delegation.