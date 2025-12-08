Deputy Amir Chairs Second Meeting Of QU Board Of Regents

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Chairman of the Board of Regents of Qatar University (QU), chaired the second meeting of QU Board of Regents for the academic year 2025-2026, held at the Amiri Diwan on Monday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Board of Regents reviewed the accomplished decisions and recommendations taken in the first meeting of the 2025-2026 academic year. The Board then discussed the topics listed on the meeting's agenda and took appropriate decisions thereon.