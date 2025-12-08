Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Marex Group Plc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Marex Group plc, (“Marex” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRX) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 16, 2024 and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Marex investors have until December 8, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report entitled“Marex Group plc: A Financial House of Cards.” In announcing the report, NINGI Research stated that, in its opinion,“Marex has engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask its true risk exposure. We have uncovered evidence suggesting Marex is a financial house of cards, with a balance sheet riddled with holes and financials that we believe are unreliable.” On this news, Marex's stock price fell $2.33 per share, or 6.19%, to close at $35.31 per share on August 5, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising