Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Marex Group Plc. Investors
On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research published a report entitled“Marex Group plc: A Financial House of Cards.” In announcing the report, NINGI Research stated that, in its opinion,“Marex has engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask its true risk exposure. We have uncovered evidence suggesting Marex is a financial house of cards, with a balance sheet riddled with holes and financials that we believe are unreliable.” On this news, Marex's stock price fell $2.33 per share, or 6.19%, to close at $35.31 per share on August 5, 2025.
